Video: Reported Manchester United target Andrea Belotti scores eight-minute hat-trick

Palermo are currently in the relegation zone and were closing in on a surprise victory after Andrea Rispoli beat Manchester City loanee Joe Hart with a long-range effort in the first half.

But the 23-year-old Belotti – Serie A's top marksman this term – flipped the game on its head by scoring three times in just eight minutes (73', 76', 81'). The hat-trick was the fastest seen in Serie A for 17 years.

Hat-trick begins at 1:35

Belotti’s super treble takes him to 22 league goals for the campaign, three ahead of Edin Dzeko and Gonzalo Higuain.

Torino chairman Urbano Cairo showered praise on the striker after his latest impressive performance, comparing him to Lionel Messi amid reports linking him to Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal.

"If you think back to when we inserted a clause [In december 2016], €100m seemed a crazy figure but today it seems too low," Cairo told Sky Sports.

"If I were to do the clause now, I would put it at €150m. Just compare it to the goals Lionel Messi has scored. Yet Belotti is younger, so he's worth more."

