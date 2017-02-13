Video: Ross McCormack shushes Norwich fans on debut... with Forest 4-1 down
Nottingham Forest’s latest signing made the bizarre decision to hush the home support after netting a meaningless effort on debut for his struggling side.
The finger-to-mouth celebration is normally – and rightfully – reserved for riled-up players netting a winner or dramatic equaliser (y'know, something – anything – with a modicum of merit)
Goal and celebration at 1:29... but while you're here you won't want to miss Norwich's goals at 0:05 and 0:32
McCormack, who joined from Aston Villa on deadline day having annoyed Steve Bruce by missing training because of a faulty electronic gate, had endured some abuse from the home support at Carrow Road during his warm-up.
IN OTHER NEWS...
Ross McCormack shushing the crowd after scoring at 4-1 down is majestic footballer idiocy.
— Holtamania (@Holtamania) February 11, 2017
His celebration also doubled up as an ominous sign for what was to happen at Villa Park – within a minute his parent club Aston Villa had conceded the only goal of a 1-0 defeat against Norwich's fierce rivals, Ipswich.
Back in East Anglia, Norwich went on to win 5-1. Sssshhhhh!
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.