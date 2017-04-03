Video: Showboating Brazilian player gets exactly what he deserves from team-mate

In a state championship match between Tupi and America-MG on Saturday, Joao Ricardo was primed and ready to tap the ball into an empty net.

He'd lined up the ultimate showboat move to finish it off, stopping the ball on the goal-line and then turning his back to goal ready to backheel home.

However, his team-mate Flavio Caca-Roto had other ideas. Rather than let Ricardo finish his work, the goal-hungry striker simply jabbed the ball home – much to his colleague's annoyance.

Caca-Roto's goal put Tupi 1-0 up, but league leaders America found a last-minute equaliser through a player simply known as 'Mike'.

