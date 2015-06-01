Vieira 'the best bet' for Newcastle - Bernard

Former Newcastle United defender Olivier Bernard believes Patrick Vieira would be an excellent choice to take over as the club's head coach.

John Carver was handed control of first-team affairs at St James' Park following Alan Pardew's departure at the turn of the year, but the former's future is unclear after Newcastle endured a woeful slump and only narrowly avoided relegation from the Premier League.

Former Arsenal and France midfielder Vieira, currently the head of Manchester City's Elite Development Squad, has been linked with succeeding Carver.

And Bernard told the Newcastle Chronicle: "He's the best bet. Patrick has played the game and won the lot.

"His philosophy of football is very good and having been with [Arsenal manager] Arsene Wenger for many years he has ethics that are good enough to build on.

"It will be hard for him to be a better manager than a player because he has been one of the top players in the world. But he’s got that work ethic which I like."

Bernard also believes Vieira's knowledge of French players would benefit Newcastle.

He added: "The market [Newcastle] are going for - the French one - will help him enormously as well. Personally I think we need better French quality.

"Getting the second best or the cheapest option is not always the best way."