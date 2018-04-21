Vieira 'flattered' by Arsenal link

Patrick Vieira is flattered to be named among the potential candidates to succeed Arsene Wenger at Arsenal, but claims he is happy at New York City.

The Frenchman was an integral member of Wenger's successful early teams at Highbury, winning three Premier League titles and three FA Cups between 1996 and 2005.

He later played for Juventus, Inter and Manchester City, and is now coaching the latter's sister club in Major League Soccer.

Arsenal announced Wenger's impending departure on Friday, prompting some to suggest Vieira could take over at Emirates Stadium.

The 41-year-old, speaking to New York radio station WNYE, offered a cautious response to the speculation.

"I spent nine years at Arsenal, which makes the club really special for me," he said.

"But that is not enough to coach the team.

"I am always flattered to hear my name linked with different football clubs. That is good for your ego but at the same time, I am happy here.

"We will see what will happen in the next couple of years."

Thank you for everything April 20, 2018

Before the news emerged that he is set to quit, Wenger himself had said this week that Vieira could be considered a future Arsenal manager.

"He's a guy who has the potential one day, yes," Wenger said.

"I've followed his managerial career. I think he does very well but overall, this Premier League is special.

"You have to come in and there are plenty of former players who played here who have potential, the intelligence and knowledge to do it."