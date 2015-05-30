Vietto encourages Atletico bid

Villarreal striker Luciano Vietto has suggested Atletico Madrid meeting his release clause would be a win-win situation for everyone.

The 21-year-old Argentine topped the scoring charts at El Madrigal this season with 12 goals in La Liga, and his displays have seen him heavily linked with a move to Atletico.

While Vietto would get European football at Villarreal in 2015-16, he has hinted he would be open to a move to Vicente Calderon and encouraged Diego Simeone to make a bid.

"I can't assure anyone what will happen in the future," he told Radio Vila-real. "But my idea is to be here.

"If Atletico comes in with €20m, I'll make a decision with my family and agent.

"We'll try to make the best choice, but if they pay my [release] clause then I think everyone wins.

"At the moment there’s nothing going on, just rumours. My head is at Villarreal.

"I couldn't give my best [towards the end of the season] because I had some back problems. [The media] said I was thinking about other clubs and wasn't focused. That bothered me.

"It’s not nice when people say those things, especially when you do have problems and can't be at your best as a result."