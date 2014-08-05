Vietto to replace Musacchio at Villarreal
Villarreal confirmed the acquisition of striker Luciano Vietto, with the Argentina product signing a five-year deal.
Vietto, 20, scored 18 goals in 72 league appearances for Racing Club, and has confirmed his switch to La Liga.
The Cordoba-born forward played under now Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone at Racing, and has been reportedly on the wishlists of Liverpool, Arsenal and Leicester City in recent months.
An Under-20 international with Argentina, Vietto will be unveiled at El Madrigal at 1300 local time (1100 GMT) on Tuesday.
It will be a case of one Argentine in, and one out, for last season's sixth-placed outfit, with defender Mateo Musacchio's departure confirmed recently by coach Marcelino.
Musacchio is set to join Premier League club Tottenham, after 139 league appearances for Villarreal.
