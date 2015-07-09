Villa bring in Bunn following Norwich exit

Aston Villa have completed the signing of goalkeeper Mark Bunn after the 30-year-old's contract with Norwich City expired.

The former Blackburn Rovers man had served as understudy to John Ruddy at Carrow Road, but did not have his contract renewed following Norwich's promotion to the Premier League.

Bunn will compete with Brad Guzan at Villa Park, with his arrival on a two-year deal likely to increase speculation surrounding Shay Given's future.

The Republic of Ireland international is a reported target for Stoke City, who seem set to lose Asmir Begovic to Chelsea.

"I'm delighted to find myself working with Tony Parks again as he was the goalkeeping coach at Norwich City so he knows me really well," Bunn told Villa's official website.

"Aston Villa is a huge football club and this was too good an opportunity to miss out on.

"I'm looking forward to getting to know my new team-mates over in Portugal at our pre-season training camp and I can't wait to get started."