Villa complete Crespo capture

Aston Villa have completed the signing of former Spain Under-21 international Jose Angel Crespo from Cordoba for an undisclosed fee.

Full-back Crespo has put pen to paper on a three-year deal at Villa Park, his move representing the latest step in a somewhat itinerant career.

Previously on the books of Sevilla, Padova and Bologna, the 28-year-old has also had loan spells at Racing Santander and Verona.

He made 27 appearances in La Liga last term as Cordoba finished bottom of the table - and was at the centre of controversy when he appeared to be punched by Cristiano Ronaldo during a 2-1 defeat to Real Madrid in which the Portuguese superstar was subsequently sent off.

Villa boss Tim Sherwood said: "Jose is a player who has been on our radar for some time and we're really pleased to secure his signature.

"He is an experienced player who has played in La Liga and Serie A, two of the strongest leagues in Europe, and from speaking to him I know he can't wait to play for Aston Villa."

Crespo is Villa's seventh signing of the transfer window, following the arrivals of Scott Sinclair, Micah Richards, Mark Bunn, Jordan Amavi, Idrissa Gueye and Jordan Ayew.