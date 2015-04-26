Villa confident of staying up - Sherwood

A bullish Tim Sherwood remained upbeat over Aston Villa's chances of retaining their Premier League status following Saturday's 3-2 defeat at Manchester City.

Villa looked to have snatched an unlikely point from the champions when goals from Tom Cleverley and Carlos Sanchez brought them level with five minutes remaining.

However, Fernandinho popped up with an 89th-minute winner for City and results elsewhere mean FA Cup finalists Villa are just two points above the relegation zone in 15th - with the three teams immediately below them each boasting a game in hand.

Nevertheless, Sherwood feels recent performances have established high levels of belief within his team, who play three of their final four league fixtures at home.

"We've been away to White Hart Lane and won, we've gone to Wembley and beaten Liverpool [in the cup semi-final] and we've come here and should have got something at the home of the champions," he said.

"We expect to win wherever we go and play. We had belief coming in [to the match against City] and if there needed to be more belief they would get that from that performance.

"They're very disappointed that we haven't won the game, let alone come away with nothing.

"Unfortunately we're running out of games but there are still enough games for us to look after our own destiny."