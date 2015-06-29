Villa confirm Wilkins as assistant manager

Aston Villa have confirmed the appointment of Ray Wilkins as assistant manager.

Last week the former England international confirmed that talks had been held with Villa manager Tim Sherwood.

The club have now announced that Wilkins will join the coaching staff at Villa Park, while Kevin MacDonald, who had been in the role, will remain a part of the coaching set-up.

"I'm really pleased to bring Ray on board," Sherwood told Villa's official website. "He has a fantastic knowledge of the game and I'm looking forward to working with him.

Wilkins has managed both QPR and Fulham, while serving as an assistant to various bosses at Chelsea.

He most recently coached Jordan's national team and enjoyed a distinguished playing career with the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Milan.