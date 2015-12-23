Villa monitoring Inler - Garde

Aston Villa manager Remi Garde revealed fringe Leicester City midfielder Gokhan Inler is on the club's radar heading into the January transfer window.

Leicester are flying high in 2015-16, topping the Premier League table going into Christmas Day, but Inler has been a peripheral figure having started just two matches since arriving from Napoli in the off-season.

Claudio Ranieri is believed to be willing to allow Inler to leave and Villa are reportedly ready to offer the 31-year-old Switzerland captain an escape route ahead of Euro 2016.

"I'm aware of his situation because I've looked at all the players who could be interested [in a move] because of the Euros," said Garde.

"I don't want to say to you where he is on my list, though.

"Of course, every player who will play Euros, I am interested in because they are good players.

"It doesn't mean they will come or that I have already called them. But I know him very well."