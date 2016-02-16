Villa need a complete clear-out - Morley

Aston Villa great Tony Morley believes the club need a "good clear-out" as they appear destined to suffer relegation for the first time in Premier League history.

Remi Garde's side are bottom of the league table and eight points from safety after being demolished 6-0 at home by Liverpool on Sunday.

That defeat was their worst at Villa Park in 81 years, and Morley, who won the league and a European Cup with Villa in the early 1980's, says the club need wholesale changes.

"We need to have a good clear-out to sort it out because we are going nowhere at the moment as a club and this is a fantastic football club," the 61-year-old told the Mirror.

"Maybe this is a pivotal point where we have to look at each other and people at the club and say: where are we going to take this club from here?

"It is not looking very good at the moment and some supporters turned on the board.

"We didn’t have enough quality on the pitch."

He added: "We have to bounce back from somewhere but I can’t see where we are going to bounce from.

"I feel for the players because I have been in that situation fighting relegation as a young lad at Burnley. But Burnley weren’t a massive club like Aston Villa."

Villa are yet to miss a season in the Premier League since it began in 1992 and have not been relegated since 1986–87.