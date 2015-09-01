Villa seal deadline-day swoop for Lescott

Aston Villa have completed a deal to sign central defender Joleon Lescott from Midlands rivals West Brom for an undisclosed fee on deadline day.

Lescott, who was a Villa fan as a boy, finalised the move to Villa Park on Tuesday after passing a medical and agreeing a two-year deal.

"I'm delighted to bring Joleon on board," said Villa manager Tim Sherwood.

"He's a player who has great Premier League experience and he'll be a huge help to the younger members of our squad."

Lescott started in all but four of West Brom's Premier League games last season and was also in the side that won 1-0 at Stoke City on Saturday.

But the 33-year-old former Wolves, Everton and Manchester City defender has been deemed surplus to requirements by Tony Pulis, who signed Jonny Evans from Manchester United at the weekend.

In joining Villa, Lescott has been reunited with former City team-mates Micah Richards and Scott Sinclair.