Villa should sell Benteke if the bid is right, says Cascarino

Tony Cascarino has urged Aston Villa to cash in on Christian Benteke if the Belgium international sees his future away from Villa Park.

Benteke made a miraculous return to form in the second half of the Premier League campaign after Tim Sherwood replaced Paul Lambert, the 24-year-old scoring 12 goals in 13 games.

His form since March helped fire Villa clear of relegation trouble and into the FA Cup final – a game they subsequently lost 4-0 to Arsenal.

A host of clubs across Europe – including Manchester United, Liverpool and Roma – have been linked with a move for Benteke and Cascarino believes Villa should sell if he is not committed to the club.

"You're fortunate to play for clubs like Villa and, I believe, if the player doesn't want to be there then you have to look elsewhere," the former Villa striker told the Express and Star.

"I don't like keeping players who don't want to play for you. I'm not convinced clubs are sure at £32million [Benteke's reported release clause].

"He came back after injury and looked a shadow of the player for six months, he looked nowhere near the Benteke that ripped teams apart and took on teams on his own at times.

"And then he got back into the fold once Tim [Sherwood] got the job and looked the Benteke of old. But that's only over a four-month period."