Villa sought Iniesta's approval for Vissel Kobe switch
Tackling a new challenge alongside old friend Andres Iniesta was key in persuading David Villa to join J.League club Vissel Kobe.
Andres Iniesta played a key role in selling Vissel Kobe to his old Spain and Barcelona team-mate David Villa.
Villa will be reunited with Iniesta at the J.League club after the 36-year-old left New York City at the end of his contract.
Iniesta ended a career-long association with Barca to join Kobe at the end of the 2017-18 season and ex-Germany star Lukas Podolski plays alongside him under head coach Juan Manuel Lillo – a mentor to Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.
Kobe concluded their 2018 campaign with a 3-2 win over Vegalta Sendai on Saturday, with Iniesta scoring as they took a 3-0 lead.
Although they could only manage a 10th-place finish, Villa was convinced to join after Iniesta spoke in glowing terms of his Japanese experience.
"When I got an offer for this Vissel transfer, I called Iniesta and my wife called and talked to Iniesta's wife," he told a news conference.
"[They spoke about] the goodness of the city of Kobe. He's had a wonderful time with the family here.
"I listened to him talk about the club's cosiness and the club project.
"I got a good impression from Iniesta. He was my team-mate as well as my friend of many years.
"That I can have the challenge of a new project with him feels attractive."
