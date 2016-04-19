Villa suspend Agbonlahor amid newspaper allegations

Aston Villa have suspended striker Gabriel Agbonlahor following newspaper allegations that he took laughing gas at a party on the day the club were relegated from the Premier League.

A report in The Sun claims Agbonlahor, 29, partied with friends following Saturday's 1-0 defeat at Manchester United, which finally confirmed Villa's demotion to the Championship.

Villa on Tuesday announced they had suspended their longest-serving player while an internal investigation took place.

A club statement read: "Aston Villa Football Club has today suspended Gabby Agbonlahor pending an internal investigation.

"This is following allegations concerning his conduct at the weekend.

"There will be no further comment from the club in relation to this matter until the investigation has been completed."

It is the second time this month Agbonlahor has been suspended by Villa, the first coming when he was pictured holding a shisha pipe while on holiday in Dubai.

Villa opted not to take further action on that occasion and his suspension was lifted, but the forward has not featured since the 1-0 defeat at Swansea City on March 19 due to concerns over his fitness.

Last week, caretaker boss Eric Black confirmed that Agbonlahor will be unavailable for two weeks after it was agreed the former England international should undergo a personal fitness programme.

It has been a dismal season for Villa, who have won just three Premier League matches, while fans have also protested against the running of the club by owner Randy Lerner.