Villa unconcerned by Barca's slow start

Pep Guardiola’s Catalan giants have won back-to-back La Liga titles, leaving their rivals in the shade. And Villa, who moved to the Camp Nou during the summer, feels this is proof of the current gulf in class between the teams.

“The difference is obvious, just look at all the titles that we have won in the past two years. Barcelona have done something that no other side has done, and that is win six titles.

“I cannot settle on a single title, so I want Barcelona to go for all titles. Physically I feel fine, we are prepared for a tough league. There is hardly time for training but the team is reacting well in every game.”

Barca currently sit third in La Liga, trailing Valencia and Real Madrid. But Villa insists there is a long way to go in the campaign.

“We are not worried, because there are many points to be won. When maybe there are four games to go we would be concerned, but now we do not need to be worrying.”

The Blaugrana will be without the injured Lionel Messi at Athletic Bilbao on Saturday as the World Player of the Year recovers from an ankle injury.

“He's very keen to return. I think,” Villa continued. “At the most, he will miss two games, against Bilbao and Sporting Gijon (next Wednesday).”

Meanwhile, coach Guardiola has hinted that the World Cup, which disrupted pre-season preparations, is particularly hurting his side at this hectic time of the season, claiming: “There are players who are still lacking strength and endurance work.”

By Luke Nicholls

Interact: Twitter * Facebook *Forums