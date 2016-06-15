Villarreal sign Cheryshev

Denis Cheryshev will be back in yellow next season after agreeing a deal to sign for Villarreal from Real Madrid.

The two La Liga clubs agreed a fee before the Russian star signed a five-year deal with the club he played for during the 2014-15 season.

During his previous stint, he featured in 40 games across all competitions, scoring seven goals and assisting 10.

He returned to Madrid last season, but failed to work his way into coach Zinedine Zidane's plans, eventually being loaned out in January to Valencia.

Since signing for Madrid in 2008, Cheryshev made over 100 appearances for the club's second-string side, but played just two La Liga games in the famous white.

The 25-year-old winger missed his chance to represent Russia at Euro 2016 as he recovers from thigh surgery.