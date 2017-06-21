Villarreal sign Fernandez on permanent deal

Villarreal have secured the services of Andres Fernandez from Porto on a permanent basis for an undisclosed fee.

The 30-year-old spent the 2016-17 campaign on loan at the Estadio de la Ceramica and has signed a four-year deal after Villarreal exercised their purchase option.

Fernandez started the season as back-up to Sergio Asenjo but became the first-choice goalkeeper when the latter suffered a serious knee injury.

He made 20 appearances in all competitions for Villarreal last term.

| ¡Bienvenido de nuevo a la que ya es tu casa , !June 21, 2017

Fernandez started his professional career with Mallorca B and represented Osasuna and Huesca before joining Porto in 2014.

He failed to secure regular first-team football at the Portuguese giants, though, and has now returned to his native country permanently.