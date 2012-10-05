Villas-Boas backing for Caulker

The 20-year-old missed out on Roy Hodgson’s latest squad, with the national coach opting instead for Stoke City captain Ryan Shawcross.

Caulker has started four of Spurs’ last five games before being handed a call-up for England’s friendly back in August.

Villas-Boas now believes that the young defender will have a bright future on the international stage.

"We certainly believe a lot in the player," said the 34-year-old.

"That's why we decided to extend his contract and that's why he played at Old Trafford and against Lazio.

"I think for Steven it will be a privilege to play for the first team of England, for sure.

"If it came sooner it would be a more important achievement, but I don't see [him being left out] as any kind of negative."

Spurs assistant Stefan Freund recently claimed Caulker is the man to replace the recently retired John Terry in the national squad.

Villas-Boas has echoed the sentiments of the former midfielder, adding: "I think he is showing exactly the competence and the talent that he has and he will triumph in the future.

"[Whoever replaces Terry] is walking in the footsteps of probably the greatest English central defender in the last decade so it's a difficult position for England.