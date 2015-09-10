Villas-Boas to leave Zenit

Andre Villas-Boas has revealed he will quit as Zenit coach at the end of the Russian season.

The former Chelsea and Tottenham boss is thought to have grown increasingly frustrated in recent months after a government-led change in squad regulations forced the sale of star striker Salomon Rondon to West Bromwich Albion.

To compound matters, Villas-Boas was hit with a six-game touchline ban from Russian Premier League games last week for confronting an official.

Zenit are already six points behind early runaway Premier League leaders, and reigning champions, CSKA Moscow ahead of the sides' meeting on Saturday, but the Portuguese coach remains committed to bringing success to St Petersburg.

Villas-Boas said: "Talking about a contract extension, when we last met with you I said that the club had made me an offer at the end of last season, I have refused and at the end of the season I will leave the club.

"But in any case we will continue to work hard, we need to score points, to catch up with those ahead of us, to try to perform successfully in the Champions League."

He added of his touchline ban: "If we talk about the disqualification and my absence on the bench, then I am of the view that it is much more important what happens in training.

"Of course it is important to transfer some instructions during a game, but it is not critical.

"Much more important is what is happening here at the base in preparation for the match. As for the appeal, as far as I know from the club lawyers, this situation does not allow such a possibility."