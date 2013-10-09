Villas-Boas thrilled with Lennon return

The 26-year-old winger has been out with a foot injury since Villas-Boas' side's 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace on the opening day of the Premier League season and has now missed 11 games in all competitions.

But Lennon has returned to full training this week, and the Portuguese is excited to get him back in the mix following the international break.

"I'm extremely happy, it's been a long time out for a player of Aaron's importance and the team is delighted with his return," Villas-Boas said.

"He's proved year after year how important he is for us and to have him back is a major plus.

"Let's see how he works on the international break.

"Azza has kept his fitness very high with our medical department."

Lennon could be in line to make his return in Tottenham's next Premier League fixture against Aston Villa on October 20.