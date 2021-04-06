Vinicious Jnr fires Real Madrid to comfortable Champions League first-leg win over Liverpool

A Vinicious Junior brace helped guide Real Madrid to a 3-1 win over Liverpool in their Champions League quarterfinal first-leg in Spain on Tuesday evening.

Los Blancos dominated the first half proceedings as Vinicious opened the scoring with 27 minutes gone as he latched onto a Toni Kroos long ball before guiding his shot past Alisson.

It was soon 2-0 when Marco Asensio capitalised in a lapse of defending as he tipped the ball over the outrushing Alisson before smashing the ball into an empty net.

Jurgen Klopp’s men came out with more intent in the second half and were rewarded for their endeavour as Mohamed Salah was in the right place to poke home his shot after Diogo Jota’s deflected shot fell into his path.

Zinedine Zidane’s side then had a couple of chances to restore their two-goal lead and with Liverpool leaking chances it was only a matter of time until the goal came. Vincious again the scorer as his shot snuck past the Liverpool keeper.

3-1 the final score with the away goal giving Liverpool some hope.