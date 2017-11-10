Vinicius Junior told he is close to becoming unstoppable

Vinicius Junior hailed the impact of Reinaldo Rueda after the Flamengo coach told the teenage forward he will become unstoppable if he improves in front of goal.

Brazil's latest rising star has already secured a move to LaLiga giants Real Madrid, which will officially go through upon Vinicius' 18th birthday on 12 July 2018.

The forward will then remain on loan at Flamengo for the duration of the Madrid's 2018-19 campaign, however, and insists his only focus is on improving his game, singling out Rueda as one of the primary reasons for his rise to prominence.

"He is helping me a lot, he always wants me to train more at one-on-ones and we are working on a lot of shooting drills," Vinicius told Marca.

"Rueda says that if I improve in my one-on-ones, nobody will be able to stop me. I want to score many goals for Flamengo.

"I'm just trying to evolve when the coach wants to put me in. I'm very happy about that and I just want to help."

Vinicius, who has netted four goals across all competitions in the 2017 campaign, had impressed Madrid at youth levels for club and country prior to making his professional debut.

The 17-year-old keeps in contact with compatriots and los Blancos stars Marcelo and Casemiro, but insists he remains focused on Flamengo.

"I follow the news a bit, what they send me on WhatsApp sometimes or my father tells me, but my head is very calm, focused on Flamengo," he added.

"I still do not know when I'm going, it's a year or two away. I have contact with Marcelo and with Casemiro, I always send them messages when they play and they to me as well.

"I still have one year left at Flamengo and I hope to add and contribute, and every day I am here I will give my best, I just want to evolve until the time to leave."