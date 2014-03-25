Viral star Bruce not expecting Rooney repeat

Rooney's extraordinary effort from just inside West Ham's half on Saturday certainly caught the eye of Bruce, who was watching on television as he conducted his press conference following Hull's 2-0 win over West Brom.

Bruce stopped mid-answer and told the assembled journalists to watch a replay of the goal, with the clip of the impromptu interlude since going viral.

The City manager confessed to having little idea what the term 'viral' meant when he met the press again ahead of his own side's meeting with West Ham on Wednesday, and he laughed off the possibility of any of Hull's players producing something similar to Rooney's effort at Upton Park.

"I've gone viral on Twitter, have I? If I knew what that meant then I'd be absolutely delighted," he said.

"I was just sitting here and the goal went in, it's not often you see a goal like that, is it? It was a great goal and a great piece of individual skill.

"Unfortunately it (his reaction) has gone viral on Twitter, as everybody keeps telling me."

Asked if he had been encouraging his players to brush up on their long-distance shooting ahead of the trip to London, Bruce added: "To be fair, we can't shoot from 18 yards, let alone 55 yards! We'll practice from closer in I think before we try anything like that."

Hull will check on the fitness of defender Curtis Davies (knock) and striker Shane Long (knee) as they seek a Premier League double over Sam Allardyce's men, having won the reverse fixture 1-0 in September.