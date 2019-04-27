Why Manchester United failed in trying to sign Virgil van Dijk from Southampton

Manchester United tried to sign Virgil van Dijk last year but left their approach too late, according to The Times.

The Liverpool centre-back will reportedly be named PFA Player of the Year next week for his exemplary performances at the heart of the Reds’ defence this season.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have looked a lot more solid at the back ever since Van Dijk arrived at Anfield from Southampton in January 2018, but things could have worked out differently had United moved quicker.

The Red Devils supposedly made a last-ditch attempt to land the Dutchman, only to be informed that his £75m move to Liverpool was on the verge of completion having already completed his medical.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks set to bolster his defensive options in the transfer market this summer, with United having conceded 50 goals - their worst record in the Premier League era - this season.

The Norwegian will find it difficult to acquire a player of Van Dijk's quality, however, with the Liverpool man now firmly established as one of the world's leading centre-halves.

