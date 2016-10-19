Vitoria: Benfica face three more finals

Benfica head coach Rui Vitoria declared that his side will fight ahead of "three more finals" to decide qualification from Champions League Group B.

A late Besiktas winner against Napoli prevented Benfica from moving into the qualification spots despite an impressive 2-0 victory over Dynamo Kiev.

Goals from Eduardo Salvio and Franco Cervi early in each half sealed the win and moved the Portuguese champions onto four points from their opening three games.

Yet Vitoria's men are only two points behind Napoli in top spot, leading the Benfica boss to urge his team to prepare for a frantic battle to qualify for the last 16.

Benfica host Dynamo Kiev in Lisbon in two weeks' time.

"We said [this group] would go until the end and that's what will happen," he told SportTV.

"We did our part [but] we have three more finals ahead. Calmly, we will do our job. We are here to fight."

Vitoria paid tribute to the attitude and tactical intelligence of his side in overcoming Kiev, who remain rooted to the bottom of Group B with just one point.

"We just won against a good team. My players are to be congratulated, we won in a very [good] way.

"The players interpreted very well what was outlined and played with a lot of personality, negating the strong points of Dynamo.

"It was a good and important victory, with much praise to my players, who had great tactical discipline," he said.