Vokes relishing chance to link up with Bale

Vokes is set to make his first appearance in a Wales shirt since March 2014 after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament in Burnley's 2-0 Championship loss to Leicester City.

The last time Vokes played for Wales, he scored as Chris Coleman's men accounted for Iceland 3-1 in an international friendly.

A lot more is at stake this time around, with second-placed Wales hoping to leapfrog Israel atop the Group B standings when the two teams meet in Haifa on Saturday.

"We've all seen how much Gareth's evolved as a player and he's world-class now," Vokes said.

"We know that he brings a lot to us for our games and on a personal note there is nothing better than to play with those sorts of players.

"As a striker my last few goals for Wales have come off the back of him putting crosses into the box and getting down the line.

"It's always going to help me as a player to play alongside someone like that."