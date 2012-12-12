Vucetich confident Monterrey can upset Chelsea

Chelsea have scored nine goals in their last two games following a difficult start under interim manager Rafael Benitez with misfiring striker Fernando Torres netting four times.

Monterrey beat South Korea's Ulsan Hyundai 3-1 in the quarter-finals at the weekend after experiencing a powerful earthquake following their arrival in Japan.

"I'm sure Chelsea will score goals tomorrow," he told reporters on Wednesday. "They are a strong, physical side and technically skilful.

"We have great respect for them, they are one of the top teams in the world and in the Premier League but we have talent too," said the 57-year-old.

"We will look to show our quality. You always want to win the biggest tournaments regardless who your opponents. We want to write a new page in Monterrey's history.

"We passed the first step and we are even more motivated for the next game and to show our strengths."

Asked if beating Chelsea would be the biggest result ever for a Mexican club, Vucetich replied: "Yes, of course. We know Chelsea very well but I believe we can win."

Vucetich said he was stunned that Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich had fired Italian Roberto Di Matteo last month and replaced him, at least temporarily, with Benitez.

"I was very much surprised they suddenly changed the manager," he said. "They played under one coach in the Champions League and he's not coming.

"However, Benitez is a big coach and very capable manager with experience of big matches," he added of the Spaniard, who won the 2010 Club World Cup with Inter Milan in Abu Dhabi.

"We are aware of his tactics and are confident of dealing with Chelsea."

Monterrey defenders Darvin Chavez and Hiram Mier, part of Mexico's gold medal-winning side at this year's London Olympics, were equally positive about Thursday's semi-final.

"London gave us a lot of confidence about playing at a high level outside Mexico from London," said Mier. "We want to perform well again for Mexico."

Mexico upset Brazil 2-1 in the Olympic final at Wembley in August and Chavez was confident of pulling off another shock at the Club World Cup.

"It has been a childhood dream to play for a big club abroad," he said. "But I'm a Monterrey player and focused on doing my job for them here."