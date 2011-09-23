Walcott calls on players to start performing

The Gunners have endured a torrid beginning to the season, picking up just four points from five Premier League games, and hold the worst defensive record after having conceded 14 goals so far this term.

With their worst league start in more than 50 years, Wenger has come under intense scrutiny. However, Walcott has defended the Frenchman and suggests the Arsenal players need to begin pulling their weight on the pitch.

Talking to Absolute Radio’s Rock ‘N’ Roll Football, Walcott said: “The boss, he’s a great man. He can deal with anything thrown at him. He’s been at the club for over 15 years and so he’s not under any pressure at all.

“Us players, we need to look at ourselves and start doing it on the pitch. A lot of people say about the defensive sort of issue but it’s not just the back four, you need to look at defending as a whole team.

“We haven’t managed to do that, to be honest, so we need to make sure we’re at it at Bolton at the weekend. It’s going to be a tough game. They’ve come from a good result during midweek.

“We’ve got our home fans as well. We’ve got a few home games and that’s important for us now, to have our home support.

“The boss can deal with anything.”

Arsenal were twice leading against Blackburn Rovers last weekend before eventually collapsing to a 4-3 defeat at Ewood Park.

Walcott, though, is hopeful that the Gunners can get back to winning ways, starting this Saturday at home to Bolton Wanderers.

“We’ve just got to forget about that [last week],” he said.

“We’re scoring goals, we managed to score three goals away from home and still lose, which was disappointing, but we just need to forget about it. We need to just move on.

“That is important for us, not to dwell on these results we’ve had. Just need to try and just win, take it game by game, maybe we’re thinking too far ahead at the moment.

“As soon as we start getting a good run hopefully you’ll see the true Arsenal come back.

“Manchester United had a bad start last season, not as bad as us, but you can bounce back from that. So we’ve got nothing to worry about."

By Vaishali Bhardwaj