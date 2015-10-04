Walcott dedicates Arsenal victory to Wenger

Theo Walcott dedicated Arsenal's stunning 3-0 win over Manchester United to Arsene Wenger on the back of a trying week for the manager.

Wenger came in for heavy criticism following Arsenal's midweek capitulation against Olympiacos in the Champions League but they offered up a perfect response against United.

Alexis Sanchez opened the scoring with a sumptuous backheel before Walcott teed up Mesut Ozil and then the Chile international to make it 3-0 after 19 minutes.

There were no further goals but Louis van Gaal's team seldom threatened to get back into the contest as Arsenal backed up their irresistible attacking display with an assured defensive showing - a combination Walcott is keen to see more of.

"You could sense from kick-off that the desire was there - we need to show that in more games," he told Sky Sports.

"If you look at the Premier League, everyone seems to be beating each other at this moment in time but we look very strong

"This is where we want to be dominant - at home against big teams and we should be playing like that every week.

"There will be a lot of bodies aching but rightly so. We worked really hard and that was all for the manager, without a doubt."

Walcott was also wary that the Emirates Stadium faithful were owed a significant performance after Tuesday's setback.

In producing just that, Wenger's men moved up to second in the Premier League - above United on goal difference.

"We wanted to do this for the fans, especially," Walcott said. "They come every week and sometimes we don't get the results they want.

"It was just unbelievable, that first 25 minute period. No one could have dealt with us – it was some of the best football that I've been involved in. It was the Arsenal of old.

"It sends a message to the Premier League that we're here to be recognised, without a doubt."