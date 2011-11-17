Walcott: Gervinho the right man for Arsenal

The Ivory Coast forward has scored twice and provided seven assists in his 13 appearances for the North London side since arriving from French champions Lille in the summer.

And Walcott has praised the 24-year-old's contribution to the Gunners' cause this term, and insists he will continue to get better as the season unfolds.

“He's been fantastic this season,” Walcott told Arsenal's official website.

“Obviously English football is totally different to what he's used to playing, but now he is playing week in week out in the Premier League, which is very physical, and he is showing his qualities.

“He has still got a lot to learn and he knows that - but you can start to see that Gervinho is going to be the right type of player for Arsenal.”