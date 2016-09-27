Walcott happy to move on from Arsenal struggles
Resurgent Arsenal winger Theo Walcott heads into the Champions League clash against Basel looking to score for a third consecutive match.
Theo Walcott is relishing his prominent run in the Arsenal first team after his lengthy Emirates Stadium career appeared to be coming to an end a few months ago.
Walcott marked his 350th Arsenal appearance with the second goal in Saturday's comprehensive 3-0 Premier League win over Chelsea.
The England winger started his first Premier League match since February on the opening weekend of the season, netting in a 4-3 defeat versus Liverpool, and has managed to retain his spot.
Next up are Basel in Champions League Group A, with Arsene Wenger's side looking to build on a 1-1 draw at Paris Saint-Germain on matchday one and Walcott is glad to have seemingly put his struggles behind him.
"I found it difficult towards the end of last season, I didn't get many opportunities," said Walcott at a pre-match news conference.
"I spoke to many people and woke up something in my system - I am completely different.
"I just want to do better and better, after all the faith people have had in me.
"Maybe in the past I was thinking about others rather than myself, and I think it's about getting the balance right.
"There are always ups and downs, but it's all about now, and now it is going well."
