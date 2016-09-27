Walcott happy to move on from Arsenal struggles

Theo Walcott is relishing his prominent run in the Arsenal first team after his lengthy Emirates Stadium career appeared to be coming to an end a few months ago.

Walcott marked his 350th Arsenal appearance with the second goal in Saturday's comprehensive 3-0 Premier League win over Chelsea.

The England winger started his first Premier League match since February on the opening weekend of the season, netting in a 4-3 defeat versus Liverpool, and has managed to retain his spot.

Next up are Basel in Champions League Group A, with Arsene Wenger's side looking to build on a 1-1 draw at Paris Saint-Germain on matchday one and Walcott is glad to have seemingly put his struggles behind him.

"I found it difficult towards the end of last season, I didn't get many opportunities," said Walcott at a pre-match news conference.

"I spoke to many people and woke up something in my system - I am completely different.

"I just want to do better and better, after all the faith people have had in me.

"Maybe in the past I was thinking about others rather than myself, and I think it's about getting the balance right.

"There are always ups and downs, but it's all about now, and now it is going well."