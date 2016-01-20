Walcott has become deadly - Wenger

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger believes Theo Walcott has developed into a lethal finisher during his 10 years at the club.

The 26-year-old joined from Southampton in January 2006 and Wenger has been impressed with the England international's development.

"Theo is very intelligent. He always had pace and his movement off the ball was always perfect. I think he is much more conscious of teamwork and he has improved as well in his finishing," Wenger told Arsenal's official website.

"He is absolutely deadly compared to 10 years ago. He needed many chances to score a goal and he can finish very well. His final ball and his technique are much better.

"Ten years here, that shows as well that he loves Arsenal and I'm convinced he will give us much more in the next five years than the last five because he is a player who is always moving forward and trying to do better. He has a very positive attitude.

"A player like him is very difficult to find and Theo's movement off the ball and intelligence is really his brand and [are part of his] characteristics."

Walcott has netted three goals in 16 Premier League appearances in 2015-16.