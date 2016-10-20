Walcott impressed by the 'new, aggressive' Ozil

Mesut Ozil is a new man with an aggressive attitude who is setting a superb example for his Arsenal team-mates to follow, according to Theo Walcott.

The former Real Madrid playmaker scored a second-half hat-trick in the Gunners' emphatic 6-0 Champions League victory over Ludogorets on Wednesday.

Ozil now has six goals in all competitions this season in Arsenal's strong start and Walcott, who himself has eight, has been hugely impressed.

Walcott joked to reporters: "I could really throw him under the bridge here, first half he wasn't around though was he?

"No, he's a fantastic professional, fantastic player and I think it's the second hat-trick he's scored.

"And how easy he did it - he showed me how to score a hat-trick anyway!"

Walcott continued to praise the 28-year-old, adding: "He's worked really hard, he's looking strong and fit.

"You can see a new, more aggressive level about his play at the moment in time.

"He's getting more ruthless in front of goal, he's chipping in with a lot more goals than he has. So hopefully it can continue.

"We are all sort of on the right sort of rhythm together and when you have got that on the team it bodes well for the future, I think."

Having won seven consecutive matches, Arsenal are next in action at home to Middlesbrough in the Premier League on Saturday.