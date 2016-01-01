Walcott: Ozil in the form of his life

Arsenal forward Theo Walcott believes Mesut Ozil is playing the best football of his career and bringing the best out of his team-mates.

Ozil has already provided 16 assists this season and was on the scoresheet himself in Arsenal's last outing against Bournemouth.

Walcott says the German international was every forward's dream to play with.

"You just have to get that eye contact and soon as you get that, you know where the ball is going to go," he told Arsenal's official website.

"I just keep making runs and he spots them. Next time I can help by putting them in! The [Bournemouth] goalkeeper made a lot of good saves.

"I think some of the guys' legs was going towards the end, including mine, but Mesut is in the form of his life."

Arsenal take on Newcastle United on Saturday and Walcott is proud to see Ozil playing so well after struggling early in his Premier League career.

"Some of his touches and his goal alone was just… he didn't even break stride, it was like he was jogging," he added.

"It is like he slows things down when he plays and the finish was class. I see him train and what he does for this team and he is only going to get better and better.

"When you come into a new team and environment you need to get the balance right but everyone knows his strengths now and he is really fitting in."