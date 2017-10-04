Wales can cope without Madrid star Bale – Coleman

Wales manager Chris Coleman insisted the World Cup hopefuls can deal with the loss of injured star Gareth Bale.

Coleman will be without Real Madrid forward Bale for Wales' final two qualifiers against Georgia and the Republic of Ireland due to a calf injury.

It is a blow for Wales, who are second in Group D, four points behind leaders Serbia and just a point clear of the Irish as they cling to a potential play-off berth.

Coleman, however, remains upbeat heading into Friday's trip to Georgia.

"We are in good shape," Coleman said. "It is all to play for.

"We have always been a little half a step behind, but we have injuries this campaign which we never had last campaign [for Euro 2016]. But you don't get there with ones and twos, it is about everybody.

"This campaign we haven't always had Bale, Aaron Ramsey or Joe Allen. They are obviously three super-special players and we haven't always had them, but the lads who have come in have been absolutely magnificent."