Wales cancel press conference following ‘alleged incident’ involving Ryan Giggs

Wales have cancelled a press conference scheduled for Tuesday following an “alleged incident” involving manager Ryan Giggs.

Wales were due to announce their squad on Tuesday for the upcoming friendly against the USA, and Nations League fixtures with the Republic of Ireland and Finland.

But the Football Association of Wales (FAW) has confirmed it has been made aware of an issue surrounding 46-year-old boss Giggs.

“The FAW is aware of an alleged incident involving the men’s national team manager Ryan Giggs,” an FAW spokesman told the PA news agency.

“The FAW will be making no further comment at this current time.”

Wales will host the USA on Thursday, November 12, before facing Ireland at home and then travelling to Scandinavia to meet Finland.