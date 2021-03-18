Wales midfielder Joe Ledley signs short-term deal with Newport

Wales midfielder Joe Ledley has joined Newport for the rest of the season.

Ledley is his country’s eighth most capped player with 77 appearances and helped the Dragons reach the semi-finals of Euro 2016.

The 34-year-old has played over 500 games for Cardiff, Celtic, Crystal Palace, Derby and Charlton in a 17-year senior career.

Ledley, who had a short spell in Australia earlier this year with Newcastle Jets, told Newport’s website: “It’s a privilege to be here.

“I was here last January training with the team and the chairman and manager both welcomed me, so to come back and repay them for what they did for me is remarkable.

“It’s been great what the team have done so far and we want to carry that on now.

“I’ve got a lot of experience and been towards the top end of tables a few times.

“It’s only a short contract but hopefully we can get over the finish line.”

Promotion-chasing Newport are fifth in Sky Bet League Two with 11 games of the season remaining.

Exiles manager Michael Flynn said: “It’s great to have Joe on board because he has trained with us previously and was close to joining us last season.

“I understood why he went to play out in Australia because it was a brilliant opportunity for him, but I’m glad that he’s finally signed for us now.

“I think he will have a big part to play on and off the pitch between now and the end of the season, and his experience will help us get where we want to be.”