Walker fired up for Tottenham trip to Fulham

The match will be Dutchman Rene Meulensteen's first in charge of Fulham after his compatriot Martin Jol was sacked on Sunday.

Fulham will be fired up as they bid to climb out of the Premier League's relegation zone, but so will Spurs, with last season's loss to their opponents firmly in Walker's mind.

Tottenham missed out on a UEFA Champions League place by just one point last season and a surprise 1-0 home defeat to Fulham in March proved significant.

"Last season when Fulham came to White Hart Lane, they beat us," Walker said.

"So we owe them something for that. I don't like losing any game, but I think that game was the turning point from last season.

"It will still be difficult (despite Fulham's problems). No game is easy. It's a London derby.

"They are fighting for things just like we are fighting for things. We need to dig in like we did against Manchester United on Sunday, show enthusiasm and desire that we want to go out and win and if we do, then I think we will get the result."

Tottenham lie ninth in the Premier League table but are just four points adrift of third-placed Manchester City.