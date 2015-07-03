Wallace extends Monaco loan

Monaco have extended the loan of Braga defender Wallace for another season.

The Brazilian centre-back joined Monaco on a temporary move from the Portuguese side in August last year.

Wallace made 22 appearances in all competitions, scoring one goal as Monaco finished third in Ligue 1 and reached the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

"I think I did a good job last season," the 20-year-old told the club's official website. "My goal is to play. I can still help the team more and win titles."

The extension of Wallace's deal follows the decision of defender Ricardo Carvalho to renew his contract by another season, tying him to the club until June next year.