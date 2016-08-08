Walmsley departs Central Coast Mariners

Central Coast Mariners are on the hunt for a new head coach just two months out from the start of the new A-League season after parted ways with Tony Walmsley.

The Mariners confirmed Walmsley's departure on Monday, not even a week after the club were knocked out of Australia's national cup competition, the FFA Cup, by semi-professional, Victorian state league outfit Green Gully.

Walmsley coached the Mariners in 35 senior A-League games, and finished with a paltry record of just 14.3 per cent, having won just five games, drawing another five with the other 25 games coming as losses.

The Mariners finished last season bottom of the A-League table, some 12 points off next-worst Wellington Phoenix.

"It's time for me to move on to explore a number of opportunities," Walmsley said via a statement on the club's official website.

"I'm happy with my contribution to the club over a number of years.

"Last year was particularly tough and I sacrificed a lot, but I'm confident the work undertaken will bear fruit.

"I believe in the group of players I've assembled for this season and the new coach will be coming into a much healthier environment than the one I inherited."

Mariners vice-chairman Peter Storrie added: "On behalf of the Central Coast Mariners' board of directors I would like to thank Tony Walmsley for the level of commitment, dedication and passion that he gave to this club.

"Under Tony's tutelage most recently as the club's head coach and originally as head of youth development, many young Australian players have been exposed to the Hyundai A-League.

"Tony has been crucial to the major steps forward this club has taken in regards to fan engagement that was made evident during his continuous availability to initiatives such as; Member functions, pre-game Skype calls and genuine interest in fan/media engagement.

"Tony's reign at the club was through a difficult period of restructuring of the team which he carried out with no complaints like a true professional and got on with the job. We wish him every success in the future."