Walsall sack manager Matt Taylor after seven-successive League Two defeats
By PA Staff published
League Two strugglers Walsall have parted company with head coach Matt Taylor after a seventh-successive defeat.
Taylor had been in charge since the summer and a mixed start to the season saw the Saddlers record five wins in 15 league matches.
However, they have won just once since the end of November and collected five points from a possible 33 – including Tuesday’s loss to bottom side Scunthorpe – have cost Taylor his job with the club four points above the relegation zone.
Neil McDonald and Mat Sadler will take temporary charge of first-team affairs, with second-placed Tranmere the visitors on Saturday.
“We would like to thank Matt for his efforts and wish him well in the future,” said a Walsall statement.
