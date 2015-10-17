Walter Samuel announces retirement
Walter Samuel revealed he will hang up the boots at the end of the Swiss Super League season due to physical problems.
Walter Samuel has announced he will retire from professional football at the end of the season.
Samuel, 37, has played at a senior level for almost two decades and represented the likes of Inter Milan, Real Madrid, AS Roma and Boca Juniors.
He spent the longest period of his career at Inter - from 2005 to 2014 - winning five Serie A titles and a Champions League, among other honours.
The former Argentina international is playing for FC Basel in Switzerland, but admitted this season will be his last.
"There comes a time where you have to listen to your body," Samuel told Swiss newspaper Neue Zurcher Zeitung.
"It's not an easy decision for me. I need more time to recover than before.
"The younger players are fine a day after a game but it takes me two to three days to recover. It will never be the same again."
Samuel has made over 500 appearances for club and country, winning a league title at every club he has played for except Madrid.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.