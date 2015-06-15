Walters frustrated by Stoke contract talks

Jonathan Walters says negotiations over a new Stoke City contract are not progressing as he would like, revealing frustration at the terms currently on offer.

The Republic of Ireland international sees his contract expire at the Britannia Stadium next year, having been a regular under both Tony Pulis and Mark Hughes since arriving from Ipswich Town in 2010.

Walters weighed in with 11 goals last term - having featured primarily on the right wing - and the 31-year-old is keen to have his future sorted sooner rather than later.

"Talks are ongoing over a contract, but we are not where I want to be. I want to get this sorted," Walters is quoted as saying by The Stoke Sentinel.

"I am not the type who wants this sort of thing hanging over me. I have done well enough to earn that over the last few years.

"From the right wing I have scored the most Premier League goals for Stoke.

"Stats-wise, I'm also the fittest. I probably have the lowest body fat, so I have a good few years left in me yet.

"I have been good enough to be in the team, but I am not near the top earner."