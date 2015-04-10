Walters: I have a few years left in me yet

Walters is out of contract at the end of the 2015-16 Premier League season and Stoke are yet to enter negotiations with the 31-year-old over an extension.

The forward has proved to be a reliable player for Stoke since arriving at Britannia Stadium from Ipswich Town in 2010.

Walters has struggled with a persistent knee injury in recent times, but he suggested that the pain is not affecting him and feels he has plenty more to offer beyond his present deal.

"I'm coming to one year left soon," Walters said. "And it's up to the club to move things forward. I will leave it to them.



"I've been here five years and I'd like to carry on. I'm 31 now and pretty confident I've got a few years ahead of me."



"I've had a few niggly things, but stats wise I'm great. I look after myself off the pitch diet wise and drink very little alcohol. I'm very boring at home.



"But in the summer I don't take that much of a rest because I don't like sitting still.



"With the knee, it's been a case of managing it and we are on top of it now. There will be no surgery in the summer, I'll be playing for Ireland."