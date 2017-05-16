Wanderers sign Bonevacia, Risdon and Thwaite

The Western Sydney Wanderers announced a trio of signings, adding Roly Bonevacia, Josh Risdon and Michael Thwaite to their squad.

Bonevacia was previously at Wellington Phoenix while Risdon arrives after starring for Perth Glory, with both signing two-year deals.

Thwaite, 34, has signed a one-year deal after a spell in China.

Bonevacia, a talented and versatile midfielder, is perhaps the biggest addition to a Wanderers squad which will again be much-changed under coach Tony Popovic.

"I'm very excited to start a new challenge, it's something I'm really looking forward to," the Dutchman said.

"The club is very hungry for success and the coach gets the best of out his players and makes them better, so I can't wait to get started."

A three-time Socceroo, Risdon arrives to likely take his place at right-back, with Scott Neville having gone in the opposite direction in joining Perth.

Thwaite adds depth to the Wanderers' defence and Western Sydney marks his fourth A-League club after spells at Melbourne Victory, the now-defunct Gold Coast United and Perth Glory.