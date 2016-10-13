Wanyama not getting carried away

Victor Wanyama is not getting carried away following Tottenham's fine start to the season and has stressed they are taking things one step at a time.

Spurs beat Manchester City before the international break to move to within one point of the Premier League leaders, but Wanyama realises they have not achieved anything yet.

"It is still early in the season," the former Southampton midfielder told Sky Sports.

"It was a big game, but it does not make us contenders because we won. It was a tough game, they are a hard team to beat.

"Our aim was to press high and try to win the ball as high as we could. Everyone was ready for the challenge and we stepped up as a team and showed what we can do.

"We just want to go to every game, get positive results and see from there."

Wanyama also had his say on Mauricio Pochettino's role in Spurs' success and hailed his desire to keep getting better.

"He always wants to improve, he does not want to stand still," Wanyama added.

"They did very well last season but we need to improve. They set the bar very high and the challenge is to improve.

"The manager knows me very well and what I can do, that is why he brought me here."