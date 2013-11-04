Ward: Crystal Palace will give it everything

Palace have made a poor start to life back in the Premier League, sitting bottom after taking just three points from their opening 10 games.

Ian Holloway, who led the club to Championship play-off success last term, left Selhurst Park last month, but caretaker boss Keith Millen has been unable to reverse their fortunes.

However, Ward believes the spirit in the dressing room can help Palace improve their results sooner rather than later.

"We just need to start picking up points," the 24-year-old told the club's official website. "We've got a great bunch of guys here who will dig in deep and keep focused on our jobs. We'll give everything we can to turn it around.

"Obviously it's not easy to take. But you've got to take it on the chin and bounce back as quickly as possible.

"We'll take the positives from every game, keep moving forward, keep our heads down and try and turn things around. That's all we can do, that's all we can focus on and that's what we will try and do."

Palace lost their seventh straight top-flight game at West Brom last Saturday and face a home match with Everton next.

The managerless team, who are currently being overseen by Keith Millen, will now turn their attention to their next fixture against Everton on Saturday.